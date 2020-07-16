Axel Polack and Anna Sumeray elected Members of the Board of Directors

Virometix, a privately held Swiss biotechnology company developing a new generation of vaccines and immunotherapeutic drugs for the prevention and treatment of infectious and oncology diseases, announced today that it has successfully completed a CHF 7.5 million Series B equity financing round.

The new funds will be added to the previous seed and Series A financings of CHF 10.3 million, bringing the total capital raised to date by Virometix to CHF 17.8 million.

This round included participation from existing and new private investors and will ensure the company can complete the phase 1 clinical trial of its lead asset V-306 in RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), advance pre-clinical development of its vaccine candidates against SARS-CoV-2, progress other research collaborations and strengthen the team.

Anna Sumeray, Chief Executive Officer of Virometix, commented: "We are delighted with the continued support and confidence from our existing investors and very happy to have attracted interest from new investors. We are excited about the differentiation of our platform and look forward to generating positive data over the coming months."

Axel Polack and Anna Sumeray have been elected to the Board of Directors of Virometix.

Dr Polack holds a Medical Doctorate degree from the Albert-Ludwigs-Universität Freiburg and Habilitation (postdoctoral lecture qualification) in Virology from the Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität Munich. He has experience as a board member and a biotech investor and was a partner at TVM Capital from 2000- 2014.

Anna Sumeray is the CEO of Virometix and has more than has over 25 years of experience in the life sciences sector with a combination of strategic consultancy, hands-on P&L leadership and deal transaction experience in big pharmaceutical and small biotechnology companies, globally, across Europe and within individual countries.

About Virometix

Virometix AG is a privately held Swiss biotechnology company developing a new generation of vaccines and immunotherapeutic drugs for the prevention and treatment of infections and cancer. In an increasingly global world, there is a considerable medical need for vaccines to combat infectious as well as a number of chronic human diseases, including cancer. Rational molecular design, chemical synthesis and Virometix' proprietary "Synthetic Virus-Like Particle" platform technology allow for the rapid production and optimization of vaccine candidates with the potential to demonstrate superior properties in terms of safety, efficacy and stability.

