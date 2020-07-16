Telecom Tower Power Systems Market to Witness Accelerated Growth as Demand for Wireless Infrastructure Skyrockets amid COVID-19- Future Market Insights

Telecom tower power system developers are displaying interest in strategic collaborations to bolster technology and product portfolios, which will aid market growth after the Covid-19 crisis

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / The telecom tower power systems market is expected to display a massive 12.2% CAGR during the period of projection between 2015 and 2025. The coronavirus outbreak has made social distancing and work-from-home practices increasingly mainstream. Demand for infrastructure to keep up with the substantial surge in wireless traffic during the crisis period will aid in the growth of the telecom tower power system market in the near future.

"The massive rise in mobile data usage has resulted in wider network coverage in both urban and rural areas. The widespread use of mobile devices has also contributed to the adoption of hybrid power system options, which is projected to contribute to the rise of telecom power systems during and after the Covid-19 crisis," states the FMI analyst.

Telecom Tower Power Systems Market- Critical Takeaways

DC tower power systems remain highly sought after in the telecom industry aided, by the demand for continuous power requirements.

Unreliable grid applications is projected to display a high growth rate, supported by the rapidly widening base of mobile subscribers.

North America is a major telecom tower power systems market, owing to early adoption of new technologies. Asia Pacific is rapidly catching up with expansion of telecom operators in rural regions.

Telecom Tower Power Systems Market- Drivers

Rising investments by telecom operators to set up towers in rural, off-grid areas will boost market growth.

The trend of digitalization coupled with widespread penetration of mobile devices create lucrative opportunities.

Rapid advancements in technologies such as 4G, 5G, and VoLTE will contribute to installation of telecom tower power systems.

Telecom Tower Power Systems Market- Restraints

Strict regulations associated to carbon emissions implemented by governments will hinder adoption rates.

High cost of operations is a major factor holding back sales and installations.

Coronavirus Impact on Telecom Tower Power Systems Market

During the coronavirus crisis, the transition from enterprise telecom networks to residential networks is creating new opportunities for the telecom tower power system market. Work-from-home operations during the pandemic will create a stronger need for broadband penetration. Governments are likely to relax regulations and provide faster approvals for setting up additional towers in the short term. These trends are likely to contribute to market growth during and after the crisis.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers in the telecom tower power systems market are largely investing in research and development projects to keep up with a competitive market landscape. For instance, Controllis has launched carbon-neutral tower power solution for unreliable-grid and off-grid sites. GE Energy Infrastructure, American Tower Corporation, Crown Castle International Corporation, Bharti Infratel Ltd., Viom Networks Ltd., Emerson Network Power Inc., and GTL Infrastructure Ltd. are some of the leading telecom tower power system market players.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the telecom tower power system market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the telecom tower power system market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights according to product type (on-grid, off-grid, and unreliable grid), in seven regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and MEA).

