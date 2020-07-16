Researchers have created a device to produce electricity and steam at the same time. The system is said to offer 85.1% efficiency and deliver steam at up to 248 degrees Celsius. The converter combines III-V, triple-junction solar cells and a high-efficiency solar thermal system based on parabolic trough collectors.Scientists from the private research Tulane University in New Orleans have developed a hybrid solar energy converter which can produce electricity and high-temperature heat in one device. The low-cost, high efficiency system is said to have a small, modular footprint, making it ideal ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...