SimulTV: Kick Up Some Dust and Head West with Cowboy Theater

SELMA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / "Whoopee ti yi yo, git along little doggies back to your home on the range!" It's time to watch the Cowboy Theater Channel on SimulTV, Hoss!

Dust off your boots and join us for Cowboy Theater, featuring westerns and cowboy movies 24/7. Cowboy Theater showcases movies such as Wyatt Earp starring Gene Hackman, Kevin Costner, and Dennis Quaid; Open Range starring Robert Duvall and Kevin Costner; The Naked Spur starring Jimmy Stewart and Janet Leigh; Lone Rider starring Lou Diamond Phillips, the Bonanza series starring Michael Landon, Dan Blocker, Lorne Greene, and Pernell Roberts; and classics like Shane starring Alan Ladd, Jean Arthur, and Van Heflin; and the series The Chisolms starring Robert Preston, Rosemary Harris, and James Van Patten. Plus of course a big horse trough full of great westerns featuring the Duke himself John Wayne! Come saddle up with Cowboy Theater, partner!

Way back in the mid-1800's long before television was ever dreamed of, cowboy shows and westerns were family favorite public events. Townsfolk and farmers alike loved to welcome the cowboys who brought to town the rodeos, horse shows & races, and traveling gunslinger attractions such as William Cody's Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show. Later when the very first silent films were being made, classics such as Edwin Porter's The Great Train Robbery filmed in 1903 graced the silver screen, tantalizing viewers with the cowboy lore they so enjoyed. SimulTV is proud to continue the great American tradition of the Wild West by providing Cowboy Theater worldwide.

Steven Turner, SimulTV CEO states, "When I was a little boy my friends and I would watch all the western classics on TV. Then we'd go outside and play with our bandanas, cap guns, and cowboy hats; acting out the shows we watched. Heck, kids today still love to watch cowboys shows and then pretend to be the starring heroes and villains. It's a truly American movie genre, and SimulTV is pleased to share it with the world".

ABOUT SIMULTV:

SimulTV is an OTT, OTA, and IPTV network founded as a division of Interconnect Media Network Systems by CEO Steven Turner in 2011, currently broadcasting more than 130 live channels worldwide with up to 4k quality. Streaming videos, thousands of movies and Videos On Demand, as well as popular channels including Sony Movie Channel, GetTV, Bloomberg News, Cowboy Theater, InfoWars, HDNet, AXSTV, C3, CineSony, Kid Central, Mythos, The X Zone, Battery Pop, Thrillerz, Euronews, Dimensions and over a hundred more channels.

SimulTV also offers a Set Top Box (not required for subscription) which is small enough to fit in a back pocket, enabling viewers to take it with them on the road anywhere in the world. A subscription also provides the ability to connect two additional devices - a mobile phone, tablet, computer, or television. SimulTV apps are free in the Google Play and Apple App Store. Visit https://www.simultv.com for further information.

