The share capital of Copenhagen Capital A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 17 July 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060093607 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Copenhagen Capital Stam --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 46,000,000 shares (DKK 46,000,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 375,000 shares (DKK 375,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 46,375,000 shares (DKK 46,375,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 1,90 --------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CPHCAP ST --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 43432 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=784091