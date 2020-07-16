Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jul-2020 / 11:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 45.2117 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4232575 CODE: MFEX LN ISIN: LU1646360971 ISIN: LU1646360971 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEX LN Sequence No.: 76156 EQS News ID: 1095289 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 16, 2020 05:56 ET (09:56 GMT)