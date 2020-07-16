The share capital of NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 17 July 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0061141215 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: NTG Nordic Transport Group ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 22,427,376 shares (DKK 448,547,520) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 222,030 shares (DKK 4,440,600) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 22,649,406 shares (DKK 452,988,120) ---------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 95,90 ---------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 20 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NTG ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3476 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=784100