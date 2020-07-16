eGain Corporation: eGain Adds Google's Business Messages support to its Messaging Hub

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN (http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/egan) ), the leading provider of customer engagement solutions, today announced its support for Google's Business Messages for conversational customer service and engagement, as part of the eGain Messaging Hub. Contact centers will now be able to handle the complete lifecycle of handling Google's Business Messages with eGain, while integrating the interactions with other touchpoints for a complete view of the customer.



Solution highlights

• Connect?

o Customer messaging on Android-powered mobile devices to interact with businesses through Business Messages, from entry points such as Search and Maps?

o AI-powered routing based on real-time conversational analytics, customer preference and business context, enhanced with machine learning. • Solve

o Guided conversations with built-in virtual assistant, AI, and knowledge for accurate and consistent handling of customer queries. o Rich customer experiences with payment support, deep links, structured response, map, and search. Solution automatically adapts to channel-specific features. o Process guidance knowhow maintained without IT involvement. • Optimize

o Granular, connected analytics to optimize conversational effectiveness and operational efficiency.

Unlike point products and API tool kits, the eGain Messaging Hub offers a complete set of capabilities for messaging-based conversational automation. Built on a Bring Your Own Bot (BYOB) architecture, the hub makes it easy to add new messaging touchpoints easily, while leveraging eGain's unified omnichannel platform for AI, knowledge, and analytics.



"Messaging for customer engagement has gone from nice-to-have to have-to-have," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "Our hub approach makes it easy to plug in new message-based touchpoints, allowing us to quickly add support for Google's Business Messages."

