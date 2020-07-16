Quebec Precious Metals Corporation Announces Postponement of Its Annual General Meeting

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSXV:CJC)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) announces that due to ongoing concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, and in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of its shareholders and communities, the Company has elected to postpone its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). As the COVID-19 situation evolves, the Company will set a date for the Meeting and file a notice of meeting and record date on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The Company is also relying on the temporary blanket relief provided by the Canadian Securities Administrator, to postpone the filing of its executive compensation disclosure until such time as it is filed and delivered to shareholders as part of the Company's management information circular (the "Circular") relating to the meeting in light of current advice from governmental and medical authorities on public gatherings. The Meeting will be held by way of a live streaming platform video service. Further details with respect to the Meeting will be included in the Circular. The Company is continuing to closely monitor developments related to COVID-19 and may alter the format of the Meeting based on changing conditions and the prevailing advice at the time regarding restrictions on the number of people who can safety congregate.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to find the next gold mine in this territory.

For more information, please contact:

Jean-François Meilleur

President

Tel.: 514 951-2730

jfmeilleur@qpmcorp.ca Normand Champigny

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 514 979-4746

nchampigny@qpmcorp.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/597666/Quebec-Precious-Metals-Corporation-Announces-Postponement-of-Its-Annual-General-Meeting