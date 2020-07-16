ReelTime Rentals Inc: ReelTime Receives USPTO Notice that its' Patent Pending Application Has Been Examined and is Allowed for Issuance as a Patent

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / ReelTime VR (OTC PINK:RLTR) has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for their non-provisional patent-pending application covering apparatus and method claims for technology involving simultaneous capturing of 360 X 360 degree Spherical Panorama Images and Video.

The USPTO Notice regarding the application No. 15/654,613 titled "Simultaneous Spherical Panorama Image and Video Capturing System" states that "the application identified above has been examined and is allowed for issuance as a Patent." The Final granted Patent is expected to be issued in the next few weeks depending on the USPTO schedule and workload.

This technology allows any cell phone or other camera to instantaneously capture 360 X 360 Virtual Reality Video or pictures without any need for stitching. The VR content is compatible with and can be shared via 360 capable social sites in real-time such as Facebook, or YouTube, and on any professional VR platform such as Oculus, Gear VR, Veer VR, Playstation VR, Littlstar, and the HTC Vive.

The Patent application submitted 7/19/2017, successfully claims priority back to an earlier-filed provisional patent application to July 19, 2016.

The Simultaneous Spherical Panorama Image and Video Capturing System (code-named the "Periramascope"), as described in the pending patent application as a "360-degree image and capturing system having no lenses, a single lens, or a plurality of lenses. The device directs light from a sphere surrounding the device to a single reflected aggregate image that is then transformed into a full 360 X 360 spherical image or any subset thereof…"

J.D. Houvener, CEO of Bold Patents and author of "Bold Ideas," previously stated: "The intellectual property contained in the non-provisional patent application we filed on behalf of ReelTime VR has the potential to be completely industry-shaping. Our team of experts was able to articulate the claims of the invention quite broadly so as to provide ReelTime VR with the strongest and broadest protections available to them."

Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime, stated: "ReelTime has been identifying many significant companies that it believes are infringing on the protected intellectual property contained in the Patent application and others who may be interested in licensing the technology for use in their own products and derivatives. Once we have received the final Issued Patent, we intend to actively enforce the protections allowed."

About Bold Patents Expertise in Patent Law: www.boldip.com - Our main focus is to help inventors and business owners secure top-quality patents on their inventions. The process of getting a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is called 'patent prosecution', and that is our primary focus at Bold Patents. For many inventors and emerging businesses, protecting patents (as well as other areas of intellectual property) is a big deal and often causes a lot of stress and anxiety. Our goal at Bold Patents is to take the stress and worry off your shoulders and put it squarely on ours!

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing, and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

Contact:

Barry Henthorn

ceo@reeltime.com

SOURCE: ReelTime Rentals, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/597628/ReelTime-Receives-USPTO-Notice-that-its-Patent-Pending-Application-Has-Been-Examined-and-is-Allowed-for-Issuance-as-a-Patent