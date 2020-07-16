Moody's Analytics is a Category Leader in a new report from Chartis Research that evaluates leading vendors of insurance risk systems. The report's RiskTech Quadrants for IFRS 17/LDTI compliance cover accounting systems, data management and reporting, and actuarial modeling, with Moody's Analytics earning Category Leader distinction in all three.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005034/en/

The report considers the vendors' "Completeness of Offering" and "Market Potential" and assesses them on a range of specific capabilities, many of which highlight Moody's Analytics as "best-in-class."

"We're pleased to earn this recognition from Chartis, which reflects the depth and the breadth of our IFRS 17 offering," said Christophe Burckbuchler, Managing Director at Moody's Analytics. "Many of our customers are well along their IFRS 17 journey while others are just starting. No matter what stage they are in, they trust Moody's Analytics to help with their implementation challenges."

But it is more than our software that differentiates Moody's Analytics and allows us to build long-term relationships with our customers, such as InLife, who took the time to describe their experience working with us. Our expertise and thought leadership further the industry's understanding of IFRS 17-related topics, and are embedded into our "vendor-maintained" solutions, enabling effective implementation and operation.

"We strive to empower our customers to make better business decisions. Helping firms efficiently implement IFRS 17-as well as CECL, IFRS 9, and also LDTI-aligns well with that core mission," continued Mr. Burckbuchler. "This recognition is further confirmation from the industry that we're heading in the right direction and of the important role we play in the insurance risk and finance space."

This distinction adds to our growing list of awards and industry recognition. Earlier this year we won five InsuranceERM Awards including IFRS 17 Solution of the Year.

Learn more about our IFRS 17 solution.

