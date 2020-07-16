In May Nanoco announced it had taken actions to extend the cash runway from July this year to calendar year Q221. Since then it has signed a five-year framework agreement with STMicroelectronics covering multiple infrared sensing applications, won a development contract for a new technology application in the display sector and secured third-party funding for its patent infringement lawsuit against Samsung. Having achieved these key goals, the company has now raised £3.4m to extend the cash runway to at least the end of calendar year 2022. While our estimates remain under review, we hope to see fresh guidance from management in the new financial year.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...