Today Investorideas.com is talking to Jim Payne, President and CEO of cleantech company dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF), a company that produces and sells a technology for reducing CO2 emissions that is used in internal combustion engines.

As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, their patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. The technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

Payne, talking about his history with the Company stated, "I was actually introduced to this technology 16 years ago. I fell in love with the concept. I was one of the original angel financiers in the company and took over the role of CEO of the company about six years ago."

Payne also discusses the different applications for its HydraGEN Technology, including the mining sector and how it attracted well-known mining investor Eric Sprott to the table to invest in the company.

"Our technology's first entry to the market was class-eight trucks for the transport industry. With our technology, we've been able to prove the fuel economy. We've also gone from the trucking industry into large power generators in the mining industry and now we're moving into shipping and rail."

"Eric Sprott called me up and said 'Jim I see that Dr. Jorg Mosolf just invested $2 million into the Company and I'd like to do the same'."

I said, "Well Eric, we're not looking to raise money, we're actually very well capitalized but I'd love to have you on board. We ended up having a conversation for about an hour and at the end of the conversation he said, 'Jim I've changed my mind'. Of course my head dropped and I thought what did I say? What did I do? But then Eric said. 'No I've changed my mind. I don't want to just invest $2 million, I'd like to have 10% of this company'."

"He said, 'You know I'm excited about what you're doing in Europe, I'm excited about what's happening in the mining industry. The reality is, I believe carbon credits are the next big thing in the in the market. I cannot find a company anywhere that's in a better position to take advantage of that and that's why I'm investing in your company'."

Payne also shares the significance of key milestones achieved in 2020 including an oversubscribed public offering and upgrading to the QX and TSX Exchanges.

Looking at the future opportunities for their technology, he notes, "Today there's over a 1,000,000,000 diesel engines worldwide and you know diesel engines are going nowhere fast.Governments and organizations are now really looking seriously at how to clean up the air and being very proactive in making sure that we are all doing the right things for the environment."

"I firmly believe we can become a Fortune 500 company and that is one reason why people are buying our stock today."

