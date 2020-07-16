VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA: Veolia Environment: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Veolia Environment Guarantor (if any): na Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: 0.800% due 15th January 2032 Offer price: 100 Stabilising Managers: Barclays/HSBC/Natwest/Santander/Standard Chartered Bank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction