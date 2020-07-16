Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.07.2020

WKN: 501451 ISIN: FR0000124141 Ticker-Symbol: VVD 
16.07.2020 | 14:29
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA: Veolia Environment: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Veolia Environment
Guarantor (if any):na
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 500,000,000
Description:0.800% due 15th January 2032
Offer price:100
Stabilising Managers:Barclays/HSBC/Natwest/Santander/Standard Chartered Bank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
