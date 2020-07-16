KushCo Holdings, Inc.: KushCo Holdings Sets July and August 2020 Financial Conference Schedule

CYPRESS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) ('KushCo' or the 'Company'), the premier provider of ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during July and August 2020:

Alliance Global Partners Cannabis Chronicles

Date: Friday, July 17, 2020

Time: Fireside chat at 10:30 a.m. ET

Type: Fireside chat and question-and-answer session

Location: Virtual

Executives: Nick Kovacevich, Co-founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer and Stephen Christoffersen, Chief Financial Officer

Webcast: Link

Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Time: Presentation at 9:00 a.m. ET

Type: Presentations and 1x1 meetings

Location: Virtual

Executives: Nick Kovacevich and Stephen Christoffersen

Needham Virtual Cannabis 1x1 Conference

Date: Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Type: 1x1 meetings

Location: Virtual

Executives: Nick Kovacevich and Stephen Christoffersen

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact KushCo's investor relations at ir@kushco.com or 714-539-7653. To be added to the Company's email distribution list, please email ir@kushco.com with "KushCo" in the subject line.

About KushCo Holdings

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) (www.kushco.com) is the premier provider of ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries. KushCo Holdings' subsidiaries and brands provide product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving its diverse customer base.

Founded in 2010, KushCo Holdings has now sold more than 1 billion units to growers, processors and producers across North America, South America, and Europe. The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Fox News, Yahoo Finance, Cheddar, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, and Entrepreneur, Inc Magazine.

For more information, visit www.kushco.com or call (888) 920-5874.

KushCo Holdings Contact

Investor Contact:

Najim Mostamand, CFA

Director of Investor Relations

714-539-7653

ir@kushco.com

SOURCE: KushCo Holdings, Inc.

