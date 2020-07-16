Mr. Trepanier to Help Grow Apifiny's Roxe Settlement, Liquidity, and Trading Solutions for Banks and Digital Asset Exchanges

Apifiny, a leading global liquidity and financial value transfer network, today announced Thomas Trepanier has joined the company to lead the growth of its RoxeTM global settlement and liquidity solutions for banks, central banks and digital asset exchanges. Mr. Trepanier brings over 20 years of experience in financial services and fintech, serving banks, central banks, stock exchanges, central securities depositories, and asset managers. His experience includes key business development and sales roles with Global Accelerated Ventures (GAV), Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT), and Omgeo (a DTCC company), among others.

At GAV, Mr. Trepanier led customers' onboarding of innovative methodologies and technologies. Mr. Trepanier was also the head of payments and securities market infrastructure strategy at SWIFT, where he led the go-to-market strategy in Latin America for the organization's distributed ledger technology (DLT) solution. Prior to SWIFT, Mr. Trepanier was director of Americas relationship management and Latin America sales at Omgeo. At Omgeo, Mr. Trepanier led sales executives and relationship managers in the U.S. and Canada, and successfully launched Omgeo's presence in Latin America.

"Thomas brings a proven track record developing strategic partnerships, go-to-market strategies and growing business by partnering closely with banks, central banks and other leading financial services companies, said Josh Li, Chief Business Officer of Apifiny. "His success in both traditional and digital finance is a powerful combination that will bring tremendous value to our bank and central bank partners and help us execute our vision to accelerate the transfer of financial value anytime, anywhere."

"Apifiny's unique instant settlement and liquidity solutions for banks and central banks are ripe for adoption by the types of financial institutions I've worked with throughout my career," said Thomas Trepanier, director of business development for Roxe at Apifiny. "Roxe is designed for banks to settle global payments, remittances, and fiat and digital assets in seconds while saving costs and streamlining operations to help increase tier 1 deposits and topline sales."

About Apifiny

Apifiny is a global liquidity and financial value transfer network. The company's networks unify disparate global trading and settlement systems and remove barriers of time, geography and currency so that financial value moves with unprecedented speed anywhere in the world. Apifiny empowers banks with new payment rails for lightning-fast cross-border remittances, increasing revenue hidden in fragmented payment gateways across both traditional fiat and digital asset classes. Apifiny also empowers digital asset exchanges and institutional traders by offering deep global liquidity, superior price discovery, normalized market data, tighter spreads, faster settlement, and higher fill rates and capital utilization. Unlike legacy solutions, Apifiny integrates blockchain, high-speed trading, and smart order routing (SOR) technologies to more efficiently connect traditional trading marketplaces, digital asset exchanges and payment systems. Roxe is the company's global settlement network designed to enable instant clearing and settlement of traditional and digital assets, payments and remittances. For more information, visit https://www.apifiny.com/ and https://roxe.io/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005201/en/

Contacts:

Eric Doyle

marketing@apifiny.com

https://www.apifiny.com/