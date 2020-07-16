Highmetric, the leading technology strategy, design and operations partner to public and private organizations worldwide, backed by The Acacia Group, announced today that it has acquired Vorto, a team of UK-based ServiceNow specialists supporting clients across many sectors, with particular expertise in financial services. The acquisition is part of a long-term investment plan to grow Highmetric's value to clients with additional technical and delivery capability, sectoral expertise, and product innovations.

Like Highmetric, Vorto has a proven track record in providing blue-chip clients with strategic and operational support in Enterprise Service Management, with a focus on ServiceNow. Vorto has also developed a compelling suite of products that are transforming its clients' ability to maximize the return on their investments in the Now Platform.

"We have ambitious investment plans to grow Highmetric's value as an Elite Partner to ServiceNow, and as a strategic partner to clients, ensuring that their enterprise operations align with their business objectives," said Gavin Long, acting CEO of Highmetric and partner with The Acacia Group. "The team at Vorto, with whom we've worked over many years, is an ideal fit on both counts. They expand Highmetric's knowledge and reach in the financial services sector, and their unique IP strengthens our ability to help clients achieve more with their investment in ServiceNow. We're excited by the potential of what we can do together."

Vorto has been part of the ServiceNow partner ecosystem for over five years, and has delivered ESM solutions for many blue-chip companies around the world. This, together with Highmetric's extensive experience, gives the combined business unique insights into leveraging the Now Platform to deliver transformational workflow efficiencies and cost savings across even more industry sectors.

Vorto is uniquely valuable for its proprietary product offerings, all built into the Now Platform to address common business challenges. These include:

CodeWorks scans the Now Platform to detect, diagnose and remediate bugs, enhance code quality, and mitigate security and upgrade issues before they reach production. It significantly reduces cost and operational risk by proactively resolving issues before they have an adverse impact.

PatchWorks provides both reactive and proactive management of software patches across a client's technology environment, enabling infrastructure and application teams to work together to schedule and deploy patches ensuring their environments are fully protected.

The founders of Vorto, Andrew Peck and Shuaib Rabbani, will step into senior roles within Highmetric's sales and delivery teams, applying their knowledge and expertise to support Highmetric clients worldwide.

About Highmetric

Highmetric is a technology partner to public and private organizations across the world, and an Elite Partner to ServiceNow. Applying over twenty years of experience, we guide our clients through a complex technology landscape to arrive at simple, smart choices that align with their business objectives. Our creative and committed team provides technology strategy, solution design and day-to-day operations under one roof. That way, we align strategy with execution and own the quality of our work. Our goal is to deliver pragmatic innovations that provide an exceptional experience, liberating clients to pursue their vision.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005140/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: Kristina Messner (Focused Image for The Acacia Group), 703-678-6023, kmessner@focusedimage.com