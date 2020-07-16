Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2020) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR2) has provided an update on the 2020 exploration program at the Gold Drop property in British Columbia. The Gold Drop Property is located in the Greenwood mining camp in southern British Columbia, one of the most prolific mining camps in Canada.





Initial field work has focussed on preparation for trenching and drilling, with targets being marked out at the C.O.D. vein, Rhoderick Dhu, and Gold Drop mine areas. Trenches were marked at two parallel veins located west of the C.O.D. vein, one of which returned a grab sample last year that assayed 55.8 grams per tonne gold and greater than 100 grams per tonne silver.

Most recently, an excavator was mobilized to site to start the trenching program, prior to drilling. The first trench will be on the C.O.D. vein at its southern end where some of the world's best intercepts of the year were obtained as announced in a news release in March 2019.

COD18-67: 129 g/t gold, 1,154 g/t silver & 823 g/t tellurium over 7.28 meters core length.

COD18-70: 107 g/t gold, 880 g/t silver & 640 g/t tellurium over 6.90 meters core length.

Also, all the previous drill holes and trenches from 2017 and 2018 at the COD were surveyed with a Trimble Geo7X instrument for sub-meter accuracy, and prospecting and rock sampling was started.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ggxgold.com, contact Barry Brown, CEO, at 604-488-3900 or email office@ggxgold.com. For Investor Relations email at ir@ggxgold.com.

