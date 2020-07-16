The containerized product integrates a grid connection with multiple charging systems, enabling electric public transport and commercial fleet operators to charge more vehicles with less infrastructure needed at depots.Hitachi ABB Power Grids has launched a full 'grid-to-plug' solution for charging large public transport and commercial vehicle electric fleets in depots. The container-based charging system is said to be 60% smaller than a conventional AC grid-connected system, and uses 40% less depot cabling, according to its developer. The solution comes in standard containers which integrate ...

