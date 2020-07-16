CNH Industrial N.V.: Behind the Wheel: CNH Industrial electrifies the construction industry with "ProjectZeus"





The latest Behind the Wheel webisode features the launch of CASE Construction Equipment's "ProjectZeus" - the 580 EV is the construction industry's first fully electric backhoe loader. Watch this innovative machine being put through its paces at: cnhindustrial.com/projectzeus_eng

London, July 16, 2020

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is continuously pushing the boundaries of what is possible with clean energy and alternative fuel solutions. The Company offers a wide portfolio of alternative propulsion systems and is committed to environmentally friendly and economically sustainable solutions. "ProjectZeus", the CASE 580 EV (Electric Vehicle), is the construction industry's first fully electric backhoe loader and a prime example of this commitment.

The latest CNH Industrial Behind the Wheel webisode introduces viewers to this practical innovation from its CASE Construction Equipment brand.

As electrified construction equipment is gaining ever more momentum, the 580 EV offers customers a powerful alternative to lower their total carbon footprint. The 580 EV's performance matches a standard CASE backhoe in terms of power and performance, with the additional advantages of an electrified machine. It brings unique benefits for urban environments, most notable noise and emission reduction, making it attractive to utility contractors and government and municipal operations that are incentivized to run equipment with alternative fuel sources.

The 580 EV is powered by a 480-volt, 90-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack that can be charged by any 220-volt/three-phase connection. While applications will vary, each charge will support most common eight-hour workdays.

