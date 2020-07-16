Sparta Capital Ltd.: Sparta Announces Upcoming Release of TruckSuite Safety Program

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation", the "Company", "Sparta Group" or "Sparta") is pleased to announce that its TruckSuite Canada division has assembled an exclusive, symbiotic suite of COVID-19 safety tools to assist the trucking industry. This protective package comes with the added benefit of capturing much needed data to assist society-at-large with its understanding of the effects of the novel coronavirus.

Sparta is a company that prides itself on its environmental stewardship related to its diverse suite of technologies to convert sources of societal waste into new forms of energy. However, the TruckSuite safety tools stand as an important application of intellectual capital in these unprecedented times.

The Sparta team, which includes engineers, scientists, and trucking industry experts, will soon be able to share the details of the proposed safety package, which will cover at least two forms of COVID-19 testing for truckers, a complete pathogen protection package for the drivers and the cabs (where they spend the greatest portion of their life), as well as a comprehensive set of monitoring tools that will provide vital data (in real time) to indicate the health of the driver and the health of the vehicle at all times. Keeping drivers healthy has obvious benefits; keeping the vehicle healthy means less downtime and more uptime, which in-turn amounts to profitability.

The company is presently working with a few different application software developers to finalize apps that will address all aspects of trucking health, including safety and performance status, emissions monitoring, and compliance, along with a sophisticated human health app that can warn drivers of impending health dangers and predict the likelihood of a driver getting sick. There are also other aspects to the TruckSuite safety program that focus more on diagnostic tools; the details of which, we look forward to sharing with the trucking industry and the rest of the world soon.

"Trucker safety was already on the minds of Sparta management and staff before the SARS II virus struck, but the challenges posed by the pandemic are reinforcing that we are heading in the right direction. Our recently formed, TruckSuite Canada division has been in the works for quite some time with both the health and safety of trucks and truck drivers in mind, but now protecting this front-line service while capturing randomized test data is even more urgent. We believe that we have assembled a solid distribution system to service both owner/operators and fleet clients alike. We look forward to making the program available to all in the very near future so that data can be captured to gain a better understanding about the spread of this virus", said John O'Bireck, President and CTO of Sparta Group.

According to the American Trucking Association there are approximately 3.5 million professional truck drivers in the United States. However, the total number of people employed in the industry, exceeds 8.7 million. In fact, about one in every 15 workers in the country is employed in the trucking business, indicating that trucking is an exceptionally stable industry that is likely to continue generating jobs in the coming years. In 2019 alone, the U.S trucking industry generated 389 billion dollars in revenue.

Without healthy truckers, hospitals wouldn't get supplies, service stations would run out of fuel, manufacturers face massive component shortages, mail doesn't get delivered, food shortages occur, and ships sit idle in ports. Most people have now imagined such a scenario due to the worldwide pandemic. Sparta's TruckSuite safety program is designed to help avoid disruptions in trucking.

About Sparta

Sparta Group is a company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions, and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. Sparta's network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning and other shared services to its independent businesses.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

