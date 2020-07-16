IHF Online LLC: IHF LLC Slashes Prices on Bulk CBD Isolate Powder

Industrial Hemp Farms (IHF) has the largest raw hemp flower distribution in the US. The company has announced a reduction in prices of wholesale CBD isolate powder, one of its most popular products. The powder contains more than 99% pure CBD.

COLORADO CITY, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / According to announcements released by IHF, the company is now offering bulk CBD isolate powder at lower rates. The already attractively priced pure CBD isolate with more than 99% CBD is now available at $8.5 / gram and at $3000 per kilogram. These rates are lower than what competing vendors and retailers charge and are a very economical alternative for manufacturers and sellers.

First-time buyers can also benefit from a deep discount on their purchase and attractive savings on additional purchases. The high-quality CBD isolate powder is derived from industrial hemp grown locally in Colorado. Testing documents and COAs accompany the pure crystalline powder sold by Industrial Hemp Farms. The products ship within 24 hours of receipt of payment.

Sources reveal that CBD isolate is the purest form of Cannabidiol and is free from THC, which makes it a safe and healthy choice for those who wish to avoid THC's psychoactive effects. Powdered CBD isolate is used to combat depression and anxiety. It reduces hypertension, is a pain reliever, and is also consumed to prevent diabetes. IHF offers a pre-seed to post-sale consultation, with a free 15-minute consultation for all new clients provided by certified hemp experts from the company. CBD crystals are an alternative to powdered isolate.

The IHF online CBD and hemp products shop stocks CBD oil, hemp flower, hemp oil, CBD infused consumables, terpsolates, and more. The company transacts through ViaBill. This is a trusted payment solution with no subscription fees and transaction costs.

For more information, go to https://industrialhempfarms.com/cbd-isolate-powder-wholesale/

IHF said, "To be considered CBD isolate, a product must have at least 98 percent pure CBD. Indeed, isolates are so ultra-filtered that they can only be sold as a dry, white powder. A great advantage of isolate powders is that they are odorless and tasteless, which makes them extremely easy to hide in edibles or drinks. CBD isolate is also quite easy to take sublingually because there's no "grassy" taste. Of course, since CBD isolate is strictly CBD, patients usually need less product to have as powerful an effect on their body. On the flip side, CBD isolate cannot give users the benefits of the "entourage effect" because there are no secondary compounds.

As with anything, you can get much cheaper CBD isolate pricing when you buy more in bulk. If you are looking to purchase many kilograms of CBD isolate, your cost may be much lower."

On the difference between isolates and distillates, IHF said, "When compared with isolate, CBD distillate products are just a tiny bit "less pure." Had a CBD distillate gone through a few more rounds of filtration, it would've become CBD isolate. Instead, these less potent products are released with trace amounts of secondary compounds like additional cannabinoids and terpenes. Unlike isolated products, most CBD distillates are sourced from marijuana plants rather than hemp. This means a CBD distillate could have trace amounts of the psychoactive compound tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)."

To view all product offerings of the company, visit Industrial Hemp Farms

