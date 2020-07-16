Delivers the ultimate availability and scalability for enterprises to go boldly anywhere

MariaDB Corporation today announced the general availability of MariaDB Platform X5, a comprehensive open source database solution delivering the ultimate in versatility across workloads and scalability from a single database or data warehouse to millions of transactions per second. This major release introduces powerful upgrades to every component of the platform as well as the addition of the new MariaDB Xpand smart engine for distributed SQL for global scale and nonstop availability. MariaDB Platform X5 supports companies at any point in their growth, delivering the confidence to go boldly anywhere.

"MariaDB Platform X5 is the culmination of years of deep engineering work to bring together best-of-breed technologies in a meaningful way," said Michael Howard, CEO, MariaDB Corporation. "We're once again challenging the notion that you have to have different databases to get a single job done. With MariaDB Platform X5, our customers can start small and go big adaptively, pragmatically and with extreme ease."

Being prepared for any journey, and never having to worry about going back to square one for retooling, is the peace of mind every IT architect and decision-maker desires. MariaDB is the database for IT explorers, it is both versatile and scalable, and capable of solving the vast majority of workload challenges including interactive analytics, schema flexibility, continuous availability and now massive scalability with high availability. Leveraging the popularity of MariaDB's MySQL heritage, MariaDB is universally approachable and familiar to tens of millions of users around the world. MariaDB Platform X5 solves for any size, any problem giving companies the confidence to go boldly anywhere.

Upgrades to every major component of MariaDB Platform

New features include:

? Xpand for distributed SQL: New to MariaDB Platform X5 is the Xpand smart engine based on a distributed SQL architecture. MariaDB Platform with Xpand delivers the ultimate flexibility for elastic scale out and high availability with the ability to distribute the entire database or only select tables. This fine-tuned flexibility allows companies to start small and expand to any scale when needed. With Xpand enabled, MariaDB Platform is capable of executing millions of transactions per second.

InnoDB refresh: InnoDB, the default engine used in MariaDB Platform for transactions, receives a significant refresh for improved performance. Key tuning parameters like redo log size and the number of purge threads can now be changed at runtime without requiring a restart.

ColumnStore improvements: In addition to optimizations for performance and improvements in collation, implementation of an API for cluster management simplifies massive parallel processing (MPP) and high availability (HA) deployments.

HA orchestration: MariaDB MaxScale has long been used for platform services such as query routing, read-write splitting and HA for multi-node transactional deployments. In this release, the role of HA orchestration was extended to analytical deployments leveraging the new ColumnStore APIs, delivering a more cohesive architecture that is simple to install and manage.

Security: Adds a new plugin for popular HashiCorp Vault to manage encryption keys outside of the database.

Apache Kafka and Redis integrations: MariaDB Platform X5 integrates with modern data infrastructure such as Kafka and Redis, publishing data to Kafka topics and caching query results in a Redis cluster. Customers benefit by boosting query performance for a better user experience, reducing database utilization to lower hardware costs, and replicating data to external systems to unlock new features and insights.

Availability

MariaDB Platform X5 is available now for subscription customers. For a free 30-day trial of MariaDB Platform X5 with Xpand for distributed SQL, please contact MariaDB. MariaDB Platform X5 will be available in SkySQL, MariaDB's cloud database, soon. MariaDB Enterprise Server 10.5, a core component of MariaDB Platform, is available on SkySQL today.

About MariaDB Corporation

MariaDB frees companies from the costs, constraints and complexity of proprietary databases, enabling them to reinvest in what matters most rapidly developing innovative, customer-facing applications. MariaDB uses pluggable, purpose-built storage engines to support workloads that previously required a variety of specialized databases. With complexity and constraints eliminated, enterprises can now depend on a single complete database for all their needs, whether on commodity hardware or their cloud of choice. Deployed in minutes for transactional, analytical or hybrid use cases, MariaDB delivers unmatched operational agility without sacrificing key enterprise features including real ACID compliance and full SQL. Trusted by organizations such as Deutsche Bank, DBS Bank, Nasdaq, Red Hat, ServiceNow, Verizon and Walgreens MariaDB meets the same core requirements as proprietary databases at a fraction of the cost. No wonder it's the fastest growing open source database. Real business relies on MariaDB.

