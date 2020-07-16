Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2020) -Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQB: CYRTF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") and the Tahltan Central Government ("TCG") are pleased to announce the signing of a Communications and Engagement Agreement (the "Agreement") covering the Company's 100% owned Lawyers Gold-Silver Project located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada.

The Agreement provides a framework for a collaborative working environment between the parties, based on open dialogue, transparent communications and mutual cooperation with regards to the Company's exploration activities at the Lawyers Project.

John Williamson, Benchmark CEO commented, "Today's announcement is another step forward in fostering the positive and constructive relationship we share with the Tahltan Nation. The Company looks forward to working in a collaborative manner with the Tahltan Nation as we continue to develop our flagship gold-silver project."

About the Lawyers Gold-Silver Project

Benchmark's 100% owned Lawyers Gold-Silver Project is a 140 km2, road accessible property surrounding the historic Cheni Mine, located 45 kilometres from the world-class Kemess Gold-Copper Mine, within the prolific Golden Horseshoe of north-central British Columbia, Canada. Benchmark has actively engaged First Nations in the territory for employment and consulting roles. The First Nations participation with Benchmark over the past two (2) years has rapidly advanced the Project, and provided the following previously disclosed results:

Near surface gold-silver mineralization;

7.0 m at 108 g/t gold and 911 g/t silver (drill core length);

33.53 m at 5.76 g/t gold and 128.65 g/t silver (drill core length);

High-grade and bulk-tonnage system;

5 resource expansion areas and 6 early stage targets for new discovery; and,

Targeting 1.68 million to 1.92 million ounce gold equivalent grading 1.71 To 1.73 AuEq g/t at Cliff Creek Zone;

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About the Tahltan Nation

The Tahltan Central Government (TCG) is the administrative governing body of the Tahltan Nation. The Iskut Band and the Tahltan Band continue to govern Tahltan interests with respect to the Indian Act. The TCG is the representative government of the Tahltan Nation with respect to inherent Aboriginal title and rights. The Tahltan Nation's Territory spans 95,933 square km of Northwest British Columbia or the equivalent of 11 per cent of the province.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on proving and developing the substantial resource potential of the Lawyer's Gold and Silver Project, located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

