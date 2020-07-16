Infiniti Research is a premier provider of market and customer intelligence solutions. Having 15+ years of experience with in-depth, accurate, and reliable research, our strategic approaches and solutions provide our clients with a competitive edge. Our teams offer expertise in 50+ industries across the globe, and ensure consistency of our research. Our solutions and recommendations are built on a strong foundation of actionable intelligence. Contact Us for more information.

Digital Healthcare Services have helped the global healthcare industry use technology to improve the health and wellness of patients. This includes electronic health, developing areas such as computing science, as well as artificial intelligence (AI). Canada currently ranks among the lowest in comparison with other countries in the OECD, that have universal healthcare systems. Digital healthcare services are the most efficient and effective solution for Canada to compare with its fellow economies and countries in the OECD. Digital healthcare services makes a patient and family centric approach to healthcare possible. However, this change has its own challenges, and this article details the steps that must be taken by the Canadian government to implement digital healthcare services effectively, as advised by Infiniti's industry research experts.

"To drive improved healthcare outcomes, the Canadian government must focus on adopting healthcare innovations, customer-driven models, and a new regulatory framework that facilitates change and embraces digital healthcare," says a healthcare industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Digital healthcare services are a crucial step towards progress for the Canadian healthcare system. This article lists and explains the following steps for the Canadian government to take towards implenting their digital healthcare services in detail:

Ensuring fair and adequate compensation to the physicians that offer virtual consultations

Adopting common nation-wide strategies to better implement digital healthcare innovations

The federal and provincial governments should design a policy framework for efficient implementation collaboratively

