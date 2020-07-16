Regulatory News:

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision n°2018-01 dated 2 July 2018 establishing an accepted market practice for liquidity contracts on shares, Verallia (Paris:VRLA) hereby makes available to the public its S1 2020 half-yearly report regarding the liquidity agreement entered into with Rothschild Martin Maurel on 20 December 2019 (which came into force on 6 January 2020):

Available means as of 30 June 2020:

1,250 shares

2,444,000 euros

Number of purchases completed during S1 2020: 3,173

Number of sales completed during S1 2020: 2,693

Volumes purchased during S1 2020: 131,174 shares for 3,624,491.62 euros

Volumes sold during S1 2020: 129,924 shares for 3,569,620.08 euros

For the record, as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity agreement, the following means were available on the liquidity account:

0 share

2,500,000 euros

