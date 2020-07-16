Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema closes order book on RUB 10 bn series 001P-14 exchange-traded bonds 16-Jul-2020 / 18:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sistema closes order book on RUB 10 bn series 001P-14 exchange-traded bonds Moscow, 16 July 2020 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or "the Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company, announces the successful completion of book-building for its RUB 10 bn series 001P-14 bonds. Based on the results of the book-building, the coupon was set at 6.35%. The nominal value per bond is RUB 1,000. Term to maturity is 10 years from the date of placement. The coupon period is 91 days. There is a put option in 2.75 years. The securities meet the requirements for inclusion in the First Level of listing at the Moscow Exchange. Additionally, the company closed the order book for the repurchase of its series 001P-06 bonds in the amount of RUB 4.4 bn and series 001P-09 bonds in the amount of RUB 6.2 bn. Vladimir Travkov, Sistema Vice President for Finance, said: "The repurchase tender offers for two outstanding bond series and the new placement were completed as part of Sistema's strategy to optimise its debt portfolio, supported by a stronger financial position and improved market conditions". VTB Capital, Gazprombank, IFC Solid, MKB, MTS Bank, BCS Global Markets acted as lead arrangers of the placement. Gazprombank was the placement agent. *** Sistema PJSFC is a Russian publicly-traded diversified holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, banking, retail, timber processing, agriculture, real estate, tourism and healthcare services. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2019 reached RUB 656.9bn; its total assets equalled RUB 1.3tn as of 31 December 2019. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru [1] *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.com [1] or contact: IR Service Press Service Nikolay Minashin Sergey Kopytov Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 Sequence No.: 76275 EQS News ID: 1095715 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f1efd490ef237092d4033512d119fe99&application_id=1095715&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

