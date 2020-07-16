Broadcast Management Group, Inc: Broadcast Management Group Launches 'Live At Home' REMI Solution

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / Broadcast Management Group, Inc. (BMG) has launched a proprietary REMI solution to meet increased client demands for virtual and at-home production services.

Broadcast Management Group's Live At Home REMI solution is designed to remotely capture audio and video feeds from correspondents anywhere in the world. Signals are transmitted back to BMG's dedicated REMI control room in Las Vegas, NV utilizing LiveU technology.

Designed and engineered by BMG's system integration division, the Live At Home solution features three at-home camera options: the Live At Home Basic, Live At Home Pro, and Live At Home Pro+. The Live At Home REMI control room can handle up to 20 incoming feeds and features two AWS Elemental encoders, Wowza web encoder, and EEG captioning encoder for live streaming. BMG's REMI facility has redundant fiber circuits and connectivity to Encompass for fiber or satellite distribution. The Las Vegas facility features a Ross Vision switcher, Behringer X32 audio console, Xpression graphics system, and Brainstorm virtual set technology along with RTS and Unity intercom systems.

To further support its full suite of REMI production equipment the company jumped at the opportunity to add two LU 800's to its inventory of LiveU products. The LU800 Combines multi-camera superior video/audio capabilities with mission-critical transmissions in native 5G. This unit was designed from the ground up to unlock 5G potential, the units offers unparalleled quality of service and resiliency. Each LU800 enables complex remote production (REMI), supporting up to four. Fully frame-synced feeds in high resolution. With BMG's two LU800 units it can bring back 8 live camera feeds to its REMI control room.

"This is a significant technology investment for Broadcast Management Group, but we see this as a great way to serve new and current clients who are looking to execute live remote productions," said Andrew Ryback, Broadcast Management Group's Executive Vice President of Production.

"We feel that REMI production is a permanent part of the production landscape and we are fully committed to providing our customers the best experience possible," said Todd Mason, CEO.

Broadcast Management Group offers live production, broadcast consulting, system integration, production staffing, event management, and creative services. The company has operations in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Washington, DC.

