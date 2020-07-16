Regulatory News:

AKKA Research (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537), AKKA's in-house R&D and innovation centre, and ERTICO ITS Europe, a public-private partnership of approximately 120 companies and organisations, join forces to deliver critical milestones for the 5G-MOBIX project, bringing automated cross-border driving a step closer to reality. In today's hyper-mobile world, enabling cross-border interoperability plays a critical role in making autonomous possible.

Leveraging its considerable expertise in smart mobility, AKKA Research plays a key role in several work packages of this important multi-year collaborative R&D project which will run until mid-2022.

5G-MOBIX is developing and testing automated vehicle functionalities using 5G core innovations along multiple cross-border corridors and urban trial sites in real-time vehicular traffic, network coverage and service demand conditions.

5G-MOBIX is a project co-financed by the European Commission under the Horizon 2020 Programme, aiming at building a sustainable future for connected and automated vehicles. The project consists of 52 partners from 10 countries and brings together telecom operators and vendors, road operators, car manufacturers and equipment suppliers, with the support of road authorities, telecom authorities, and regional and national governments.

AKKA's role in 5G- MOBIX project

AKKA supports the development of tools required for test data management and analysis for the pilots.

AKKA plays a key role on Cybersecurity and Data privacy issues by working with other partners to define guidelines and good practices for vehicles, networks and cloud infrastructures.

AKKA carries out the collection and description of standardized APIs (Application Programming Interface) to support edge computing interoperability and will ensure proper embedding of virtual functions to cloud strata, service assurance and monitoring.

AKKA is proud to be part of this challenging project that allows the Group to draw on its extensive experience in multi-modal mobility systems and related technology in telecommunications and smart infrastructures. AKKA's role is essential in ensuring continuity and quality of services in connected, cooperative and automated mobility enabled by 5G technologies.

About AKKA

AKKA is the European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players in the automotive, aerospace, rail and life sciences sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.).

Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and is pursuing its fast-paced growth and international development in line with its CLEAR 2022 strategic plan. With 22,000 employees, who are passionate about technology and dedicated to advancing the future of industry, the Group recorded revenues of €1.8 billion in 2019.

Following the completion of the friendly take-over bid of Data Respons launched in January 2020, AKKA now holds 100% of the company's shares; with the success of this operation, AKKA leverages the most comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions in Europe to harness the growing demand from its customers in the mobility sector.

AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels Segment A ISIN code: FR0004180537.

