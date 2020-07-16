The Center for Information Security Awareness: CFISA Cybersecurity Training Program Certified by Texas Department of Information Resources

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / The Center for Information Security Awareness (CFISA), an organization based in Boca Raton, Florida, is pleased to announce that their online security awareness training course has been again certified by the State of Texas.

The Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) has advised Michael Levin, CEO and founder of CFISA, that the CFISA cybersecurity training program has been recertified in the great State of Texas for the next year. The CFISA training program name is Security Awareness Training Level II and can be found on the CFISA website.

Michael Levin says, "We are incredibly happy that the Texas Department of Information Resources has recertified our cybersecurity training program for another year. We look forward to helping organizations educate their employees to be more aware of potential cybersecurity threats they face every day."

He continues, "We provide online and in person security awareness training, made simple, for employees. Hackers are good at their job - they study predictable human behavior. Whether you are a small business or a Fortune 100 company, academia, or government agency, you need to train your employees on proper cyber and data security behavior. CFISA's Cyber Security Awareness courses are designed to do just that; help organizations reduce risk by training employees on proper cyber and data security best practices."

With hacking and data breaches becoming more prevalent in various levels within a company, cybersecurity training has become more essential for any organization of any size. Every member of the staff, including front-line employees, must be prepared and to fully comprehend their role in protecting their organization's critical assets.

The cybersecurity training programs available from CFISA are not just about preparing the IT team with the most up-to-date antivirus software and security best practices. They are also designed to help every staff member to truly understand cybersecurity threats and how they can protect themselves and the organization from any attack. Those who attend the training programs will learn how to determine and prevent cybersecurity threats; new policies and procedures to be used for handling critical information; social engineering and phishing scams; and cybersecurity best practices, such as strong password suggestions.

CFISA currently offers several online cybersecurity training courses. These are Security Awareness Level I, Security Awareness Level II (Texas DIR certified course), PCI Compliance Level I, PCI Compliance Level II, and HIPAA Compliance. Their onsite cybersecurity training is facilitated by Michael Levin himself, who is a former Secret Service Agent and Deputy Director of the National Cyber Security Division of the Department of Homeland Security. As such, Michael Levin provides practical, hands-on advice that is based on his experiences in cybersecurity.

Through onsite cybersecurity training, participants will learn a number of important things. These include policies and procedures for handling customer sensitive information and personally identifiable information; top cyber-crime threats that employees need to be aware of; "real life" explanations of cybersecurity best practices; cybersecurity best practices that can be applied both at work and at home; the need to have strong passwords and not to share them with other people; the basics of social engineering and how these methods are utilized to manipulate employees; phishing and email best practices; the importance of employees handling critical data as if it was their own personal data; how employees can protect their own personal workspace and physical security practices; security for handheld device and laptops; risks of public wi-fi; the risk of identity theft; and safe web use and the risk of social media.

Meanwhile, PCI Compliance has to do with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard, which means that organizations that accept credit card payments may find it necessary to have their employees trained on PCI Compliance. The CFISA Employee PCI Level I and Level II training programs are not just designed to help organizations comply with the standards, but when combined with the cybersecurity training program, the employees are empowered to protect customer data and the organization.

Those who are interested in a cybersecurity training program for their employees may want to check out the CFISA website or contact them through the telephone, or via email. Or they can follow the company Facebook page.

