Nuzuna Fitness Adds Pro Basketball Player to Head Up Pro Sports Division

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / Nuzuna Fitness announced today that Alexander Dione Myers has joined the company in the newly created position of Vice President of Professional Sports. Mr. Myers will focus on growing the company's sales of equipment, training, fitness programs and wellness products to professional sports franchises and players.

Mr. Myers played professional basketball in 2018 and 2019 in Guangzhou China and on the Saigon Bulls professional team in Vietnam. Most recently he has been working as a master fitness trainer at the Birdie International Academy in Guangzhou and also was a Fitness Manager at Crunch Fitness in Boston. He received his bachelor's degree from Emmanuel College in Boston and also studied Sports Management at Norwich University in Northfield Vermont.

Nuzuna Fitness offers fitness classes, fitness facility use, physical therapy, personal training and wellness products. All are optionally available with the company's electro muscular stimulation (EMS) technology. EMS painlessly increases muscular stimulation during any fitness or other activity by up to 400% and has been shown to be beneficial in physical therapy as well.

According to Myers "Pro athletes have been using EMS for a long time. Nuzuna is the first company to offer such comprehensive EMS offerings. Small advantages are very valuable to pro athletes and EMS is a huge, game changer. It is everything pro athletes need to get on the field and delivering peak performance." Mr. Myers says the company's professional offerings include pre-season training, in-season recovery programs, prehab and rehab.

CEO Charles Laverty says he is thrilled to have Mr. Myers join the team. "I look for talent and fit with our culture and vision and Alex has all of that." Laverty says the company is growing really fast, in spite of the shutdowns and plan to double our locations again next year. In the last year Nuzuna Fitness has also added physical therapy at all locations, wellness products, government and business fitness programs and direct to consumer sales of EMS suits. The company recently set up its franchising department and is looking for select franchise partners as well as more acquisition opportunities.

