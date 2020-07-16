CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange: Hockeystick and CIX Announce Partnership

Partners will work together to connect Canadian founders and funders with the Ultimate Goal to Help Drive Canada's Economic Recovery

TORONTO, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange and Hockeystick have announced a partnership to maximize connections between founders and investors. CIX is an annual event for founders and CEOs to connect to investors. The CIX Selection Committee of 115 investors, annually selects the most innovative CIX Top 10 Growth and CIX Top 20 Early stage companies in Canada. Hockeystick is an AI platform connecting companies with capital and is the database of record for the Canadian tech ecosystem.

All companies that apply for the CIX Top 10 Growth or Top 20 Early awards, or who attend this year's online conference, will receive free access to Hockeystick's upcoming AI matchmaking service. The 115 judges will be given access to Hockeystick Pro to help them further research and evaluate applicants. Hockeystick will incorporate CIX awards into its database to highlight current and past winners.

To apply for CIX awards programs visit: https://cixtop20.cixsummit.com/entryinfo/entryguidelines

About CIX

CIX was launched in April 29 2008 by investors who wanted one destination which curates and showcases the best early and growth stage tech companies from across Canada. CIX has grown to become a two-day, internationally recognized tech investment conference. This dynamic event attracts investors and corporates from across Canada, the US and globally who come to meet Canada's best young tech companies. https://cixsummit.com/2020/ CIX2020 @CIXCommunity

About Hockeystick

Hockeystick connects startups with capital using AI and partnerships with the leading funders in Canada. For over five years Hockeystick has provided the Canadian tech industry with the largest and most accurate source of data on startups, funders and funding transactions. www.hockeystick.co

