Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 16-Jul-2020 / 19:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Director/PDMR Shareholding Moscow, Russia - 16 July 2020 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ms. Anna Belova 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 16.52 721,489 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 721,489 shares volume Price RUB 11,918,998.28 e) Date of the July 15, 2020 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Andrey Dubovskov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 16.52 480,992 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 480,992 shares volume Price RUB 7,945,987.84 e) Date of the July 15, 2020 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Vladimir Evtushenkov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman of the Board of Directors b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 16.52 721,489 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 721,489 shares volume Price RUB 11,918,998.28 e) Date of the July 15, 2020 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Felix Evtushenkov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 16.52 721,489 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 721,489 shares volume Price RUB 11,918,998.28 e) Date of the July 15, 2020 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dr. Ron Sommer 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 16.52 754,237 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 754,237 shares volume Price RUB 12,459,995.24 e) Date of the July 15, 2020 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Robert Kocharyan 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market

participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 16.52 754,237 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 754,237 shares volume Price RUB 12,459,995.24 e) Date of the July 15, 2020 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Roger Munnings 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 16.52 754,237 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 754,237 shares volume Price RUB 12,459,995.24 e) Date of the July 15, 2020 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Mikhail Shamolin 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 16.52 721,489 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 721,489 shares volume Price RUB 11,918,998.28 e) Date of the July 15, 2020 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. David Iakobachvili 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 16.52 754,237 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 754,237 shares volume Price RUB 12,459,995.24 e) Date of the July 15, 2020 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction *** Sistema PJSFC is a Russian publicly-traded diversified holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, banking, retail, timber processing, agriculture, real estate, tourism and healthcare services. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2019 reached RUB 656.9bn; its total assets equalled RUB 1.3tn as of 31 December 2019. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru [1] *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.com [1] or contact: IR Service Press Service Nikolay Minashin Sergey Kopytov Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 Sequence No.: 76274 EQS News ID: 1095747 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f1efd490ef237092d4033512d119fe99&application_id=1095747&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

