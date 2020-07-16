PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL: Forecast agenda 2020/2021 for financial press release

|1st quarter sales: June 2020
|23rd July 2020*
|General Meeting for annual accounts: 31st March 2020
|30th September 2020
|2nd quarter and 1st semester sales: September 2020
|29th October 2020*
|6 months results: September 2020
|14th December 2020*
|Conference call Tuesday 15th December 2020
|3rd quarter sales: December 2020
|21st January 2021*
|4rd quarter and annual sales: March 21
|11th May 2021*
|Annual results: 31st March 2021
|21st June 2021*
|Annual SFAF meeting Thursday June 22d 2021
|*broadcast after Paris stock exchange closure
Contacts:
Florence Thérond - CFO - Phone: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 - finance@prismaflex.com
Guillaume Le Floch - Relations analystes/investisseurs - Tél: 04 72 18 04 97 - glefloch@actus.fr
Marie-Claude Triquet - Press contact - Phone: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 93 - mctriquet@actus.fr
