Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 935256 ISIN: FR0004044600 Ticker-Symbol: RFX 
Stuttgart
16.07.20
15:56 Uhr
5,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
16.07.2020 | 19:12
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL: Forecast agenda 2020/2021 for financial press release

1st quarter sales: June 202023rd July 2020*
General Meeting for annual accounts: 31st March 202030th September 2020
2nd quarter and 1st semester sales: September 202029th October 2020*
6 months results: September 202014th December 2020*
Conference call Tuesday 15th December 2020
3rd quarter sales: December 202021st January 2021*
4rd quarter and annual sales: March 2111th May 2021*
Annual results: 31st March 202121st June 2021*
Annual SFAF meeting Thursday June 22d 2021
*broadcast after Paris stock exchange closure

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL
OUTDOOR ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS MANUFACTURER AND WIDE FORMAT DIGITAL PRINTING
ISIN: FR0004044600-ALPRI - Reuters: ALPRI.PA - Bloomberg: ALPRI:FP
EURONEXT GROWTHTM
www.prismaflex.com

Contacts:

Florence Thérond - CFO - Phone: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 - finance@prismaflex.com

Guillaume Le Floch - Relations analystes/investisseurs - Tél: 04 72 18 04 97 - glefloch@actus.fr

Marie-Claude Triquet - Press contact - Phone: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 93 - mctriquet@actus.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lWhvZJloZmqWnWufl5Vnm2RpbG9ml5GWbpPHx2RvaJmdmZpiyG+TmcWXZm9lmGdn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-64321-pri-160720-agenda-financier-2020-2021-gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
PRISMAFLEX-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.