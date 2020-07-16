Infiniti Research is a premier provider of market and customer intelligence solutions. Having 15+ years of experience with in-depth, accurate, and reliable research, our strategic approaches and solutions provide our clients with a competitive edge. Our teams offer expertise in 50+ industries across the globe, and ensure consistency of our research. Our solutions and recommendations are built on a strong foundation of actionable intelligence. Contact Us for more information.

"As the demand for quality and affordable healthcare increases, governments across the globe are ramping up their efforts to meet the needs of the aging population. With the constant innovation, prominent healthcare equipment providers are planning to increase efficiency in their product offerings while meeting the quality requirements," says a healthcare industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client is a renowned healthcare equipment supplier, and wanted to anticipate challenges, as well as identify industry cost curves. The client also wanted to evaluate the healthcare equipment supplier market size and learn about new products that competitors are offering. Further, the client wanted to understand the supply-demand relationship for all the products they offer and identify potential competitive gaps and develop a marketing strategy to enhance their business performance. To achieve this, the client partnered with Infiniti Research and leveraged our competitive intelligence solution.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's research experts leveraged our competitive intelligence solution and followed a detailed approach to assist the healthcare equipment supplier. This approach employed by our research experts consisted of:

Extensive research including discussions with prominent stakeholders within the healthcare equipment space.

Interviews with various industry experts and influencers.

Information from various industry databases, company presentations and industry forums were compiled to gain a competitive edge.

Business Outcome:

Infiniti's competitive intelligence solutions helped the healthcare equipment supplier understand competitors' strategies and shifts in the target market, and appropriate product pricing. The solution also helped the client identify business risks and opportunities, also enabling faster business decisions. The healthcare equipment supplier effectively anticipated competitive activity and develop a business strategy to enhance their process efficiency. Furthermore, the client identified the key performance indicators, streamlined their marketing efforts, and enhanced their ROI.

Infiniti's research experts are equipped with the expertise and skill set to provide effective and strategic, actionable competitive intelligence solutions to healthcare equipment suppliers. Request a free proposal for comprehensive insights on competitors' strategies and market trends.

