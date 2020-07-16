Grupo Halcón, a Spain-based, global leader in ceramic tiles, highlights the launch of three projects, integral components of the Group's growth plan announced in February at Cevisama, the ceramic tiles show in Spain, to expand production capabilities, optimize logistical services, and introduce contemporary showrooms. These projects will involve a total investment of €35 million during the 2020-2021 period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005959/en/

A new, state-of-the-art line, added to the Group's facility in Alcora (Castellón), will expand the product range to include a greater variety of sizes and polished finishes. The new line will add 4 million square meters of capacity and increase the Group's operational footprint to fifteen lines with the objective to add another one in 2022.

A new logistical center, a 160,000 square meter facility in Onda (Castellón), will facilitate the consolidation and optimization of storage and distribution activities. The new facility will include designated areas for covered storage and preparation of loadings for large and small quantities ("picking").

Two new showrooms, one for each of the Emotion and Halcón brands, will be located at the Group's facility in Alcora (Castellón). The modern showrooms will display novel, on-trend designs across a total surface area of 1,400 square meters.

Francois Brendel, CEO of Grupo Halcón, noted: "These three projects will strengthen the Group's value proposition in the marketplace by enhancing product quality and customer service. We are excited to offer customers the latest tile formats and designs with more convenient and expedited loading services. The Group continues to seek additional avenues for growth across geographies and channels."

Grupo Halcón employs more than 600 people across four factories to generate approximately €150 million of revenue. The company currently exports to over 100 countries while Spain remains the Group's largest single market. The Group's majority shareholder since 2018 is Falcon Private Holdings, the US-based private investment arm of Jamshid Keynejad and Barry Siadat.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005959/en/

Contacts:

Francois Brendel

Grupo Halcón

+33 6 83 49 29 71

fbrendel@falconph.com