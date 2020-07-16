Technavio has been monitoring the coconut water market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 2.19 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 25% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. All Market Inc., Amy Brian Naturals, C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC, Harmless Harvest Inc., iTi Tropicals Inc., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., MOJO Organics Inc., PepsiCo Inc, Pulse Beverage Corp., and The Coca-Cola Co. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The health benefits of coconut water have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, natural calamities and adverse climatic conditions might hamper market growth.

Coconut Water Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Coconut Water Market in US is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Others

Product Sweetened Coconut Water Unsweetened Coconut Water

Type Flavor Plain

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe North America South America MEA



Coconut Water Market in US 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our coconut water market in US report covers the following areas:

Coconut Water Market in US size

Coconut Water Market in US trends

Coconut Water Market in US industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing number of private label brands as one of the prime reasons driving the coconut water market growth in US during the next few years.

Coconut Water Market in US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the coconut water market in US, including some of the vendors such as All Market Inc., Amy Brian Naturals, C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC, Harmless Harvest Inc., iTi Tropicals Inc., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., MOJO Organics Inc., PepsiCo Inc, Pulse Beverage Corp., and The Coca-Cola Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the coconut water market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Coconut Water Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist coconut water market growth in US during the next five years

Estimation of the coconut water market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coconut water market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coconut water market vendors in US

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

