New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2020) - Mariner Investment Group, LLC ("Mariner"), the global alternative investment manager, announced today that it has completed the management buyback by Curtis Arledge, Mariner Chairman and CEO, William Michaelcheck, Mariner Founder, Partner and Co-Chief Investment Officer and other senior members of the firm from ORIX Corporation USA ("ORIX USA"). As an independent company, Mariner is 100 percent employee-owned and will continue to provide its investors with fixed income relative value and credit strategy offerings.

"This is a significant milestone for our company and presents an exciting opportunity to build on our longstanding success as an investment manager," said Arledge. "As a 100 percent employee-owned company we will have the flexibility to continue to capitalize on the evolving investment landscape for our clients."

The transaction was originally announced in April 2020.

About Mariner Investment Group, LLC

Mariner Investment Group, LLC, is a longstanding investment adviser with significant experience in providing clients with a broad array of unique trading and investment strategies with a particular focus on fixed income relative value and credit offerings. Founded in 1992, Mariner and its affiliates have offices located across seven geographies including New York, London, and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.marinerinvestment.com.

