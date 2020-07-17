Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 16 juillet/July 2020) - Leviathan Cannabis Group Inc. has announced a name change to Leviathan Natural Products Inc.

The shares will begin trading under the new name on July 21, 2020.

The symbol, CUSIP and ISIN will remain the same.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

Leviathan Cannabis Group Inc. a annoncé un changement nom pour Leviathan Natural Products Inc.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom le 21 juillet 2020.

Le symbole, CUSIP et ISIN resteront les mêmes

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Effective Date/Date effective: Le 21 juillet/July 2020 Symbol/symbole : EPIC CUSIP: 52737M102 ISIN: CA52737M1023



If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter

le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com