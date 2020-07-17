SAFEGUARDS | Electrical & ElectronicsNO. 103/20

The Eurasian Economic Commission adopted the EAEU Technical Regulation TR EAEU 037/2016 in 2016, i.e. "Technical Regulations of the Eurasian Economic Union on Restriction of the Use of Hazardous Substances in Electrical and Radioelectronic Products" (hereinafter referred to as EAEU RoHS). Starting on March 1, 2018, the Regulation had a two tear transition period and it became mandatory on March 1, 2020, since when electronic products marketed in the EAEU (Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia) must undergo conformity assurance procedures to prove their compliance with the restriction of hazardous substances and acquire the officially registered EAC Declaration of Conformity.

Slightly different from EU RoHS (Directive 2011/65/EU), EAEU RoHS applies to 12 categories of electrical and radioelectronic products:

Electrical apparatus and appliances for household use

Electronic computers and devices connected to them, including their combinations

Telecommunication facilities (terminal telecommunication devices)

Copiers and other electrical office equipment

Electrified tools (manual machines and portable electrics)

Sources of light and lighting equipment, including equipment built into furniture

Electromusical tools

Game and automatic trading machines

Cash registers, ticket printing machines, ID card readers, ATMs, information kiosks

Cables, wires and cords intended for use with a rated voltage not exceeding 500 V AC and / or DC, except for fiber optic cables

Automatic switches and residual current devices

Fire-security detectors

Currently there are six restricted substances included in the EAEU RoHS:

Lead (Pb)

Cadmium (Cd)

Mercury (Hg)

Hexavalent chromium (Cr(VI))

Poly-brominated biphenyl (PBB)

Poly-brominated diphenyl ethers (PBDE)

Except for the limit for Cd, which is 0.01%, the limit for all other substances is 0.1%.

Besides the limit requirements for hazardous substances, only when the electrical and radioelectronic products have passed the conformity assessment procedures and comply with other technical regulations requirements applicable to these products (e.g. safety, EMC, etc.) can they be placed on the market and use the EAC mark (Figure 1).

Figure 1

The EAC mark provides access to the EAEU market for products, it is similar to the EU's CE mark.

