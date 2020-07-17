Results from PID stress tests can be misleading when bifacial PV modules are PID-stressed from just one side using the foil method in IEC TS 62804, according to a new study by Belgian researchers. An unintended electric field arises between the non-stressed side of the cell and the grounded interior of the climate chamber, which may have the undesired effect of causing additional PID stress.Researchers from Belgium's Hasselt University and the imec research center have shown that applying the potential-induced degradation (PID) stress testing foil method to only investigate one side of a bifacial ...

