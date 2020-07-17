The country's energy ministry has revealed plans to build a utility-scale floating solar plant on Lake Boyukshor, where it is already developing a 100 kW pilot floating PV array.Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy has announced plans to build a large-scale floating PV plant on Lake Boyukshor, where it is already developing a 100 kW pilot project with the support of the Asian Development Bank. The government has yet to reveal more details about the utility-scale PV project. However, it said that it is planning a feasibility study, along with a comprehensive analysis of the potential for floating ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...