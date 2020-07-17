Showroomprive.com Showroomprive.com: Showroomprivé launches its capital increase with preferential subscription rights of around EUR 10 million 17-Jul-2020 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SHOWROOMPRIV?? launches its capital increase with preferential subscription rights of around EUR 10 million, announced as part of the strengthening of its financial structure · Subscription price: EUR 0.15 per new share · Subscription parity: 22 new shares for 17 existing shares · PSR detachment on 21 July 2020 and subscription open from 23 July 2020 to 31 July 2020 inclusive · Subscription commitments by founding directors up to 75% of the share issue · First half 2020 estimated figures[1]: Estimated net revenues in the range of EUR 301m and EUR 303m, EBITDA[2] in the range of EUR 5.5m and EUR 7.5m, net cash at 31 May 2020 EUR 12,7[3]m · Publication of half-year results scheduled for 27 July 2020, followed by a Prospectus Supplement entitling subscription orders to a withdrawal period for a period of two trading days. La Plaine Saint Denis, 17 July 2020 - Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a leading European online retailer specialising in fashion for the Digital Woman, today announces the launch of its capital increase with preferential subscription rights, as announced on 30 April 2020 as part of the conciliation protocol entered into with the Group's banking partners, and authorised by the Bobigny Commercial Court on 28 May 2020. The capital increase, for a maximum amount of around EUR 10 million, is supported and guaranteed by the founding directors David Dayan and Thierry Petit. On 16 July 2020, the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) approved the Prospectus for this operation under number 20-351, comprising the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 30 April 2020 under number D. 20-0438, an amendment to the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 16 July 2020 under number D. 20-0438-A01, a securities note and a summary (included in the securities note). This capital increase falls within the scope of the delegation of powers granted by the General Meeting of 8 June 2020 (14th resolution); the details of its terms and characteristics can be found in the securities note. The proceeds of the share issue, with preferential subscription rights attached (including if the capital increase is limited to 75% of its initial amount) will be used by the Company to finance its and its subsidiaries' general expenses, as part of a strengthening of its financial structure, in line with the roll-out of the conciliation protocol entered into on 29 April 2020. Update on H1 activity: After a 19.8% drop in net revenues in the first quarter, the Group recorded a strong recovery in Internet sales in early April during the covid-19 pandemic containment period. This trend was confirmed over the entire 2nd quarter, with revenue up approximately +19% over the period, enabling the Group to achieve half-year revenue in line with that recorded in H1 2019. H1 2020 net revenues are thus estimated in the range of EUR 301 million and EUR 303 million, compared to EUR 302 million in H1 2019. Apart from the favourable impact of the current situation on e-commerce in general, the Group started to reap the benefits of the revitalisation of its sales team and continued its strategy, which targets increased selectivity based on business profitability and a gradual shift from the firm purchase model towards conditional purchases or drop shipping. In addition, this quarterly growth was achieved despite some businesses, particularly travel and leisure activities, being hit hard by the lockdown. As such, the Group's level of activity for the second semester was better than initially expected. and combined with the impact of streamlining measures taken in 2019, the Group EBITDA for the period is estimated in the range of EUR 5.5 million and EUR 7.5 million in the first half of 2020, compared to negative EBITDA of EUR 23 million in H1 2019, reflecting an improvement of its profitability over the period. These estimates of net revenues and EBITDA have not been the subject of a specific report by the statutory auditors of SRP Groupe. At 31 May 2020, net cash was estimated at EUR 12.7 million. For information, the H1 2020 consolidated financial statements will be published on 27 July and will be subject to a limited review by the statutory auditors. They will be included in the Prospectus in the form of an addendum on 27 July 2020 in accordance with applicable regulations. MAIN FEATURES OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE WITH preferential subscription rights Showroomprivé is launching a capital increase with shareholders' preferential subscription rights (PSR), for a gross amount of around EUR 10 million, on the basis of 22 new shares for 17 existing shares. On 20 July 2020, each Showroomprivé shareholder will be granted a PSR per existing share registered in their securities account at the end of 20 July 2020 accounting day, in accordance with the provisional schedule set out below. The offer will be open to the public in France only. Number of shares offered 66,260,485 New Shares with a par value of EUR 0.04 each. Subscription period Subscriptions to New Shares will be open from 23 July 2020 to 31 July 2020 inclusive. Subscription price for New Shares The subscription price for New Shares was set at EUR 0.15 per share (i.e. a par value of EUR 0.04 and a EUR 0.11 share premium), representing a face value discount of 85.98% compared to the Showroomprivé share closing price on 15 July 2020, i.e. EUR 1.07. Similarly, the theoretical value of the preferential subscription right amounted to EUR 0.519 and the theoretical value of the ex-rights share amounted to EUR 0.551. The issue price for the New Shares reflects a discount of 72.78% compared to the theoretical value of the ex-rights share. These values do not affect either the value of the preferential subscription right during the trading period of the preferential subscription rights, or the value of the ex-rights share or discounts, as recorded on the market. Suspension of the right to exercise stock options for which the exercise period is ongoing The right to exercise stock options under plans for which the exercise period is ongoing will be suspended from 23 July 2020 (5.00 pm, Paris time), until 31 August 2020 (5.00 pm, Paris time) inclusive, in accordance with statutory and regulatory provisions and the provisions of plan regulations. Gross amount of the transaction The total amount of the share issue, additional paid-in capital included, would amount to EUR 9,939,072.75 (including a nominal amount of EUR 2,650,419.4 and additional paid-in capital of EUR 7,288,653.35), corresponding to the product of the number of New Shares issued, i.e. 66,260,485 New Shares, multiplied by the subscription price for one New Share, i.e. EUR 0.15 (comprising a par value of EUR 0.04 and a EUR 0.11 share premium). Preferential subscription right Listed by priority, subscription to New Shares will be reserved for: · holders of Existing Shares registered in their securities account at the end of the accounting day of 20 July 2020, in accordance with the provisional schedule, who will be granted preferential subscription rights on 20 July 2020; · holders of shares resulting from the exercise of stock options no later than 22 July 2020 (5.00 pm, Paris time) for which the exercise period is underway; · beneficiaries of preferential subscription rights. Holders of preferential subscription rights may subscribe, from 23 July 2020 until the closing of the subscription period on 31 July 2020 inclusive, by exercising their: · statutory preferential subscription rights, on the basis of 22 New Shares for 17 Existing Shares held; · right to subscribe to additional securities, i.e the number of New Shares that they wish, in addition to their statutory subscription rights, it being specified that only the New Shares not subscribed by statutory PSR holders will be divided amongst those wishing to subscribe to additional shares, up to the limit of their request and in proportion with the number of Existing Shares the rights of which will have been used as part of their statutory subscriptions, without this resulting in the allocation of a fraction of a New Share. Listing and procedure for exercising the preferential subscription right Preferential subscription rights shall be detached on 21 July 2020 and will be traded on Euronext Paris from 21 July 2020 until the closing of the preferential subscription right trading period, i.e. until 29 July 2020 inclusive (at the end of the trading day), under ISIN code FR0013523081. Accordingly, existing shares will be traded ex-rights as of 21 July 2020. Preferential subscription rights detached from 166,240 treasury shares on the Prospectus date, i.e. 0.32% of the share capital, will be sold on the market before the end of the trading period for preferential subscription rights, i.e. up to and including 29 July 2020, under the terms of Article L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code. As stated below, the Company will publish its interim financial statements on 27 July 2020 before start of trading and, accordingly, a Prospectus Supplement will be submitted for approval by the AMF on 27 July 2020, which will give PSR holders (having exercised their rights before this date) the right to withdraw their subscription orders for a period of two trading days, i.e. 28 and 29 July 2020. PSR holders are reminded that this right to retraction only applies to the exercise of preferential subscription rights, to the exclusion of acquisitions or transfers of preferential subscription rights on the market.

