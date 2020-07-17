The system can metallize the front and back sides of silicon solar cells with unprecedented precision and speed, Fraunhofer ISE said. The technology is also suitable for components such as printed circuit boards or chip cards.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Fraunhofer ISE has evaluated and developed rotation processes for the production of silicon solar cells. The so-called "Rock Star" research project has now been completed with the construction of new demonstrator equipment for solar cell metallization. The machine is able to transport the cells to be coated through autonomous "shuttles," ...

