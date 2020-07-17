Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) Suspension of Trading 17-Jul-2020 / 07:38 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following company has been suspended from trading on AQSE Growth market with effect from 7:30am 17/07/2020 due to the company being unable to produce its accounts in accordance with AQSE Growth Market Rules EUROCANN INTERNATIONAL PLC Ordinary Shares Symbol: BUD ISIN: GB00BJN5JS53 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: AQSE LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 76276 EQS News ID: 1095889 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 17, 2020 02:38 ET (06:38 GMT)