Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) Restoration of Trading 17-Jul-2020 / 07:43 GMT/BST

The following company has been restored to trading on AQSE Growth Market with effect from 07:30am 17/07/2020 following appointment of corporate adviser and share consolidation.

Upper Thames Holdings Plc
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: UPPT
ISIN: GI000A2P2W41

