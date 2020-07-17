IronFX Supports Traders with New Trading School

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading online trading brokerage, IronFX, is preparing to launch a comprehensive online educational section on its website, which will serve to address the growing needs of its trading community.

The IronFX Trading School will focus on trading materials tailored specifically to the needs of both beginner and professional traders. IronFX has been committed to expanding its offering and addressing the requirements of traders worldwide. The IronFX school will be dedicated to delivering the latest financial news, insightful and useful forex strategies, trading sections for professional traders and newbies, as well as introductory educational material in a dedicated A-Z of Forex trading section. There will also be an economic calendar, videos, and useful articles to offer support to traders.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the IronFX team has worked hard to respond to its traders' needs and will continue to do so, as the company has seen exponential growth over the last months.

Andreas Efstathiou, Senior Analyst at IronFX, said: "We are very pleased with the result and look forward to launching the new section of our website. We believe that the trading material covers a wide range of interests and trading insights and will prove to be extremely useful for all our traders, enabling them to utilise and revisit the material in their trading journey, check strategies and offer feedback. Online trading involves learning, testing and practising strategies and exchanging ideas within a community. Our Trading School will not only provide a bank of information, but also a space where we can exchange ideas with our traders and try and improve our services while doing so."

Online trading is a competitive arena and IronFX is committed to keeping abreast with the latest trends and client requirements. We understand that we need to grow with our clients, adapt and innovate as we move forward. For years now, we have endeavoured to create an unparalleled environment for online trading that enables us to provide access to a wide and highly diversified range of trading instruments. It has been our sole goal to remain relevant within a demanding industry and we will continue to deliver products and services that are valuable and useful to our traders.

