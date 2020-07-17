Upon request by the issuer, long names and long symbols for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp will change. The change will be valid as of July 20, 2020. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Long Name/Long Symbol New Long Name/Long Symbol ----------------------------------------------------------------- SE0013929437 BEAR NDX X15S NORDNET 1 BEAR NASDAQ X15S NORDNET 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- SE0013919099 BEAR NQ100 X18S NORDNET BEAR NASDAQ X18S NORDNET ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB