Polypipe remains a strategically well-placed business with leading positions in its building materials market segments supported by long-term drivers. Actions taken - including the £120m equity raise in May - will aid the company's ability to absorb the disruptive effects of COVID-19 while retaining operational flexibility to rebuild revenues. The companies forward guidance and our estimates are also remain withdrawn for the time being.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
POLYPIPE-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de