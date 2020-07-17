Canacol Energy has announced that its realised gas sales for June 2020 averaged 165mmscfd, as gas demand in Colombia continues to recover with the lifting of quarantine measures. Drilling operations also resumed in June 2020 and the first well, Pandereta-8, encountered 168ft of net pay. The rig will now move to drill the Pandereta-4 appraisal well from early August. Meanwhile the second drilling rig, the Pioneer 302, has been mobilised to drill the first exploration well in the 2020 drilling programme, Porro Norte-1, which is expected to spud during the third week of July.

